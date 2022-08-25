The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Superyacht Sinks In Front Of Italian Rescue Crews

By zenger.news | on August 25, 2022

By Michael Leidig This is the dramatic moment a 130-foot-long superyacht sinks in the Mediterranean off the coast of southern Italy. The footage was taken by rescuers on a boat operated by the Italian Coast Guard that captured the shocking moment the superyacht sank. The yacht ‘My Saga’ was nine miles offshore from Catanzaro Marina, in the Calabria region, when […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!