Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

‘Super Fog’ Leads To Multiple Accidents In Florida

By zenger.news | on March 03, 2022

By Allison Finch A fiery explosion was captured on a Florida Department of Transportation camera during the early morning hours on Thursday. The terrifying scene came from early morning accidents involving more than a dozen vehicles on Interstate 95 near Edgewater, Florida, which is just northeast of Orlando. The accidents shut down 18 miles of the highway and resulted in […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!