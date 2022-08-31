Super-Dad Attempts 140-Mile Triathlon Breathing Only Through His Nose

By Simona Kitanovska A dad-of-one is hoping to create a new world record by doing a 140.6-mile triathlon while just breathing through his nose. Ryan Abbott, 43, is set to take on a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.22-mile run, next month but he won’t be able to breathe through his mouth. He will start the 140.6-mile […]