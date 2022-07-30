SUMMER SCAMS SERIES: Attorney General Moody Warns Students of Summertime Employment Scams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Continuing the Summer Scams Series, Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a Consumer Alert for students looking for a summer job to watch out for employment scams. With so many job opportunities being posted online, it is easier than ever for a scammer to steal victims' personal information by creating a fake job posting and pretending like the applicant […]
