Suited Up: Mother Condemns Local Cinema For Banning Suit-Wearing Kids At New ‘Minions’ Movie

By zenger.news | on July 07, 2022

By Darko Manevski A furious mother has condemned her local movie theater after it banned her son from seeing the new ‘Minions’ film – because his friend was wearing just a shirt instead of a suit. Clare Harrison, 52, took her 12-year-old son Charlie and four of his friends to see the new movie on Saturday (July 2). Despite only […]

