The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Study: US Inner Cities More Dangerous Than Afghanistan

By zenger.news | on December 27, 2022

By Stephen Beech Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon addresses police accountability and the actions taken by his office to restore trust in the community during a press conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. His tenure has been as controversial due to his soft-on-crime policies that have happened in Los Angeles County. LOS ANGELES TIMES/SWNS […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!