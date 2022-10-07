Study Reveals Why Reindeer Are Under Threat

By Alice Clifford Reindeer in Scandinavia are under threat. Only four percent of their grazing land remains untouched by human encroachment, a new study reveals. Intensive forestry, outdoor tourism, road and railway traffic, mining, and wind farms are all contributing to this loss of land. (Altrendo Images via Shutterstock)The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, looked at Norway, Sweden […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!