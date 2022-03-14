Students Turn Mardi Gras Trash Into Hurricane Bulwark

By John Murphy Mardi Gras in New Orleans is one of the largest annual festivals in the United States, attracting around 1.4 million visitors to roam the streets of New Orleans. But when the partying is all said and done, more than 1 million pounds of garbage is produced from the festivities, according to AFAR Magazine. Inside all that trash […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!