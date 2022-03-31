Stroke Of Genius: Electric Brain Shocks Could Help Stroke Patients Recover, Say Scientists

By Georgina Jadikovskaall German researchers have discovered that paralyzed stroke patients could recover significant mobility after receiving an electric current to their brains. Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences in Leipzig, the University Medical Center Halle and the Charite-Universitaetsmedizinin Germany’s capital, Berlin, revealed that such noninvasive brain stimulation could significantly improve patients’ impaired movement. […]