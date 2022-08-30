The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Stranger Spots TikTok Influencer’s Skin Infection After Watching Her Video

By zenger.news | on August 30, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska A woman was shocked to discover that what she thought was an eczema flare-up was actually a fungal infection after a stranger on TikTok encouraged her to get a mark on her back checked out. Rosie Breen, 25, was surprised when she spotted a comment from a follower on TikTok telling her to go the doctor to […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!