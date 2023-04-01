Storm Will Pack A Punch In Northeastern US As April Begins

By Alex Sosnowski The same storm destined to bring a major outbreak of severe weather and damaging winds to the central United States on Friday will be no slouch in the East on Saturday. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that high winds, severe thunderstorms and downpours can make outdoor plans challenging, if not dangerous, as well as potentially cause power outages throughout […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!