Storm Train To Slam Northwest With Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow Into November

By Alex Sosnowski A change in the weather pattern that began last week will continue to allow storms from the Pacific Ocean to target the northwestern United States and neighboring British Columbia, Canada, into early November. At least six more storms are likely to roll across the northern Pacific and push inland over the Northwest through the first few days […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!