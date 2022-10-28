Storm To Bring Needed Rainfall To Areas From Texas To Alabama

By Alex Sosnowski A storm that was tracking across the northwestern United States on Wednesday is poised to dip southeastward into the south-central U.S. later this week and deliver rounds of drenching rain and even some severe weather conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm’s most far-reaching effect will be drought-quenching rainfall, but some areas can be hit with flash flooding, […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!