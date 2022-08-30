The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Stony Corals Use Fan System To Save Themselves From Climate Change

By zenger.news | on August 30, 2022

By Alice Amelia Thomas Corals have developed a sophisticated internal fan system to protect themselves from climate change, a new study has revealed. Coral reefs are under threat from coral bleaching which eventually leads to starvation. Global warming can disrupt the algae on the coral – which give it its vivid colors – leaving it white, fragile and more likely […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!