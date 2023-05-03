Stephen King No Longer Takes Twitter Very Seriously As Elon Musk Now Owns The Platform

By Bibhu Pattnaik Acclaimed author Stephen King recently said that, while he doesn’t take Twitter too seriously, the social media platform has “gotten very strange” since Elon Musk took over. In an interview with Slate published on Friday, King said that, even though there are a lot of things to admire about Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur’s takeover of the Twitter company was “ridiculous.” Authors Owen King and Stephen King visit […]