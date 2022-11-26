The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
State Representative Nixon Responds to State Senate President Remarks on Housing Costs

By Staff | on November 26, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In response to the Florida Senate president’s remarks on the most pressing issue Floridians are facing being the cost of housing, Florida State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) issued the following statement: “The Senate President’s remarks today affirm what Democrats in Florida have been advocating for years. From demanding a fully funded affordable housing trust fund to calling […]

