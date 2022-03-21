Spring Heat Wave Could Challenge Record Highs In LA, San Francisco

By Jessica Storm Heat more typical of the peak of summer will scorch much of the western United States this week and send temperatures to record-challenging levels during the first days of spring, AccuWeather forecasters say. The heat wave could even set daily records in major cities in California such as Los Angeles, San Jose and San Francisco, as well […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!