The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Spooky House Hunters Can Buy This Old Mortuary For $68,000

By zenger.news | on April 10, 2023

By Adam Dutton Spooky house hunters can buy an old mortuary for $68,278 – with some investors wanting to turn it into a scary Airbnb. The derelict mortuary boasts a large entrance area as well as original embalming room – which even comes with a bath. The creepy property is being sold by John Pye Auctions with an estimated price […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!