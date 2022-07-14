The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Space Robots: Independent Thinking Robots Will Explore Deep Space And Hazardous Environments

By zenger.news | on July 14, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska New robots that think and act for themselves are set to be deployed to some of the most hazardous places on Earth and outer space. Besides being sent across the universe, machines featuring artificial intelligence (AI) will be deployed in nuclear fusion power, the offshore energy sector, and agriculture closer to home. This is according to researchers […]

