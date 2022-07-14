Space Robots: Independent Thinking Robots Will Explore Deep Space And Hazardous Environments

By Simona Kitanovska New robots that think and act for themselves are set to be deployed to some of the most hazardous places on Earth and outer space. Besides being sent across the universe, machines featuring artificial intelligence (AI) will be deployed in nuclear fusion power, the offshore energy sector, and agriculture closer to home. This is according to researchers […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!