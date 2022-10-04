Southwest Florida In Tatters 2 Days After Hurricane Ian’s Rampage

By Allison Finch The devastation across southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian, a monstrous Category 4 hurricane and one of the strongest storms to ever hit the United States, made landfall continued coming into sharper focus as rescue crews reached the hardest-hit areas. As of Friday, at least 21 fatalities were confirmed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Meanwhile, rescue crews continued […]
