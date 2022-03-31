Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Sotheby’s Expects To Auction A 1959 Receipt For An Imaginary Piece Of Art For Nearly $551 Million

By zenger.news | on March 31, 2022

By Joseph GolderSotheby’s has put up for auction a 1959 receipt for an imaginary piece of art that does not exist. Yet the art house says it expects to earn between $330,000 and $551,000. The receipt, set to be auctioned in Paris April 6, was issued by French artist Yves Klein. Sotheby’s France compares the artist’s “revolutionary concept” to today’s […]

