So-Called DPR Shows Off Troops In Action Attacking Ukrainian Positions

By Joseph Golder These images reportedly show troops from the pro-Russian, so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, in action attacking Ukrainian targets. The footage was obtained from the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Sunday, August 21, along with a statement claiming that their “‘Vostok’ Battalion of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR” […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!