So-Called DPR Shows Off Artillery It Claims Is Fighting Ukrainian Forces Near Avdiivka

By Joseph Golder These images allegedly show DPR artillery fighting Ukrainian forces near the city of Avdiivka in Ukraine’s eastern region of Donetsk. The People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) claimed in a statement: “Allied forces continue denazification in the Avdiivka direction.” They also claimed: “Allied troops continue to beat Ukrainian nationalists in the Avdiivka direction. The artillery […]