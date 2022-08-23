So-Called DPR Claims Grad MLRS Artillery Hit Ukrainian Positions Near Avdiivka

By Joseph Golder The pro-Russian, so-called Donetsk People’s Republic has claimed to have hit Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region using Grad MLRS artillery, as allegedly seen in this footage. The images allegedly show soldiers loading ordnance into the weapon system before it moves it is targeting system into place and opens fire on unseen Ukrainian positions. […]
