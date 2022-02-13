Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Snow Transforms Mountaintop Watchtower Into Massive Sculpture Resembling Swan On Ice

By zenger.news | on February 13, 2022

By Joseph Golder A mountaintop watchtower used to detect fires has been transformed into a massive ice sculpture resembling a “huge swan on ice” following heavy snowfall in the region. The watchtower, located at the top of the Uludaz Plateau on Cimen Mountain in the Kahramanmaras Province of south-central Turkey, was covered in snow and frost last week. Roads and […]

