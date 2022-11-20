Smithsonian African American Museum Honors Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther Costume in New Exhibit

A new exhibition debuting next spring at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) will celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther hero costume. “Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures,” opens on March 24, 2023, and feature the late actor’s iconic gear. Black Panther counts as the first superhero of African descent to appear in mainstream American comics, […]