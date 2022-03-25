Small Business Owners Give Biden, Harris Low Approval Ratings In Poll

By Virginia Van Zandt A national poll surveying small business owners revealed low approval ratings for President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, while governors fared better. The Alignable’s Political Approval Poll poll was conducted from Jan. 29 to Feb. 24, during which inflation had just risen to 7.5 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!