Sick Woman Had To Be Driven Over 300 Miles To Find A Hospital That Would Admit Her

By Simona Kitanovska A seriously ill retired GP forced to wait outside her local hospital in the back of an ambulance had her life saved by her family – who drove her 300 miles to one in London instead. Dr. Alison Durkin, 61, woke up with chest pains and called 999 (UK’s Emergency Services phone number) – but waited hours […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!