Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Siblings Dubbed Snake-Oil Salesmen Over $124M YouTube Cryptocurrency Fraud Charged By SEC

By zenger.news | on March 25, 2022

By Virginia Van Zandt The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has charged two siblings who have been dubbed “snake oil salesmen” over an alleged cryptocurrency fraud totaling $124 million that included misleading YouTube videos. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced in a March 8 statement that it was charging John and JonAtina (Tina) Barksdale “with defrauding […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!