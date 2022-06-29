The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Shroud Mystery: A White Lace Shroud Which Is Believed To Have Covered Queen Victoria’s Coffin Found

By zenger.news | on June 29, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska A white lace shroud which is believed to have been draped over Queen Victoria’s coffin more than 120 years ago has been discovered in a loft. The lace bears a note which reads, “Portion of the Pall that covered Queen Victoria’s coffin on her last journey from Osborne. Isle of Wight. Feb 1st 1901.” It was found […]

