The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Should a startup use a credit card instead of a loan?

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on August 27, 2022

By Donald Williams, Williams Accounting & Consulting

In most circumstances, an entrepreneur should not use a credit card instead of a loan to fund a startup and its expenses because the drawbacks of using a credit card usually outweigh a credit card’s benefits. The major benefit of using a credit card instead of a bank loan is that a credit card makes it easy to obtain about […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!