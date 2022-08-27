Should a startup use a credit card instead of a loan?

In most circumstances, an entrepreneur should not use a credit card instead of a loan to fund a startup and its expenses because the drawbacks of using a credit card usually outweigh a credit card’s benefits. The major benefit of using a credit card instead of a bank loan is that a credit card makes it easy to obtain about […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!