Shipping Pallets, Polystyrene Get A Sustainable Makeover

By Abigail Klein Leichman UBQ Materials, which makes a thermoplastic substitute from household waste, announced two new partnerships. PepsiCo, one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies, will use UBQ material to develop climate-friendly shipping pallets. Raphael Cyjon, Senior Director of Operations at PepsiCo LatAm, said this innovation “helps us on our journey through materials that replace virgin plastic […]