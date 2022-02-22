Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Shipping Pallets, Polystyrene Get A Sustainable Makeover

By zenger.news | on February 22, 2022

By Abigail Klein Leichman UBQ Materials, which makes a thermoplastic substitute from household waste, announced two new partnerships. PepsiCo, one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies, will use UBQ material to develop climate-friendly shipping pallets. Raphael Cyjon, Senior Director of Operations at PepsiCo LatAm, said this innovation “helps us on our journey through materials that replace virgin plastic […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!