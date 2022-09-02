Shipment Of ‘Baby Wipes’ Was $11.8 Million Worth Of Cocaine

By William McGee An alleged shipment of ‘baby wipes’ stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers made the seizure at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo, Texas, on Friday, August 26. The drugs were spotted when a trailer truck claiming to be full of baby wipes was […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!