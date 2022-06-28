Shell Shockers: Tourists Caught Smuggling Hundreds Of Seashells And Tons Of Sand Out Of Italy

By Thomas Hochwarter Holidaymakers trying to steal hundreds of pebbles and seashells, as well as sand from the Italian island Sardinia, are set to be handed hefty fines. Local police have revealed that they discovered nearly 220 pebbles and around 160 seashells weighing 8.6 kilograms (19 lbs) as they scanned the luggage of two women from Germany. The holidaymakers were […]