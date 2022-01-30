Shell Shock: Baffled Customs Officials Find Gruesome Tortoise Skeleton Shipped As Ornament

By Georgina Jadikovskaall German customs officers seized a protected tortoise skeleton this month along with its shell that was shipped from Switzerland to Germany to serve as a home decoration. The Donauwörth Customs Office in Bavaria found the tortoise and its shell in a package on Jan. 19. According to the police, the specimen is a Greek tortoise (Testudo graeca), […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!