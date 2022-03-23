Shawn Marion’s Imprint On The NBA Extends Way Beyond A Unique Jumper

By Nekias Duncan Shawn Marion wants you to put respect on his name. It’s a common retort for former and current players who feel their games or resumes are being slighted. Marion isn’t the first nor the last player to make the request, but man was his version one of the more emotional ones we’ve gotten to date. To be […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!