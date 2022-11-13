Sharks Being Wiped Out By Growing Popularity Of Sushi

By Mark Waghorn Sharks are being wiped out – by the growing popularity of sushi, according to new research. The apex predators of the oceans are the main bycatch at the heart of tuna and billfish management. “While target species such as tunas and billfishes are increasingly managed at sustainable levels, shark species taken as bycatch by the same fisheries […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!