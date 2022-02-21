Shaq Thanks Kareem, Dr. J, Magic, Barkley, More In Passionate Speech

By Alex Kennedy During halftime of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, the NBA honored the legends who are part of 75th-anniversary team. Following that ceremony, Shaquille O’Neal gave an emotional speech thanking the individuals who helped him become one of the greatest centers in NBA history. He thanked a number of all-time greats including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Julius “Dr. […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!