Serge Ibaka: Underrated Acquisition For The Bucks?

By Moke Hamilton It’s not every day that a defending NBA champion loses its starting center and doesn’t miss a beat, but like its superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks have long proven to be successfully unorthodox. From the drama surrounding Ben Simmons and James Harden, to the struggles of the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks, there […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!