Sens. Rev. Warnock, Ossoff Working to Help Low-Income Georgians Afford Broadband Internet

U.S. Senators Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are working to make internet access more affordable for low-income Georgians. Sens. Rev. Warnock and Ossoff are encouraging Georgians to apply for the new Affordable Connectivity Program, which was created through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. More than three million low-income households in Georgia are eligible to apply to the program. Those who […]