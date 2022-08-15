The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Second Chance: Chauncey Taylor Won’t Let His Past Derail His Future

By zenger.news | on August 15, 2022

By Percy Lovell Crawford NEW ORLEANS — Chauncey Taylor played a part in his life’s destruction. His foundation wasn’t the best, but he had a nurturing mother who tried to raise her son not to become a statistic. He also turned his life around. Now, Taylor is giving back to the New Orleans community where he was once a problem. Finding […]

