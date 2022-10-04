Sebastian Fundora Fights Ocampo, But Keeps His Eye On The Big Prize

By Percy Lovell CrawfordSebastian Fundora stands tall. “The Towering Inferno” has established himself as one of the top junior middleweights in the world. He solidified that status with his “Fight of the Year” win against Erickson Lubin in April. The 6’6″, 154-pound Fundora (19-0-1) steps back in the ring on Oct. 8, live on Showtime in his second consecutive headliner […]