Seagrass Nursery To Serve Starving Manatees In Florida

By Martin M Barillas Scientists are trying to understand why thousands of acres of seagrass have been lost after more than 1,000 manatees starved to death in 2021. In a study appearing in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science, they identified the culprit as phytoplankton blooms. In 2021, a die-off of manatees (Trichechus manatus) was blamed on the scarcity of […]