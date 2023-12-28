Op-Ed: SCOTUS Will Ultimately Decide The Fate Of Donald Trump. What Will Their Decision Be?

We make choices every day of our lives. Obviously, the choices we make have consequences. Some are good while others are not so good.

When our elected officials make decisions, they make them on behalf of we the people. If we don’t like their decisions, we eventually vote them out of office.

Donald Trump was president of the United States of America however he lost his bid to be reelected in 2020. Joe Biden is now the president of our America. Former presidents like George Bush and Barak Obama have taken a backseat in the political arena. That has been a well-established tradition.

They have not interfered with the present administration. This is the opposite to what former president Donald Trump is doing. He still says that he won the 2020 election. That assertion made by him has been wrong since election night. America made a choice, and it wasn’t him, yet he continues to whine about it.

Former president Trump has 4 indictments looming over him. He has been in and out of court for the past several months and there is no end in sight.

However, he continues to lead in the Republican polls for president. It is my opinion that he will receive the nod to be their candidate and run to be president again. We the people can only imagine what that will look like. Trump is guilty of crimes and running to be president of the country. Unbelievable!

His name at this time will not be on the Colorado ballot as the Supreme Court there ruled Trump is not eligible to serve under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection ban because of his actions associated with January 6th.

Will other states rule against him as well? Last week, Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, in an interview with CNN anchor, Laura Coates discussed the possibility. We will see where that goes.

The Detroit News has reported Trump can be heard on tape pressuring 2 GOP canvassers in Michigan not to certify the 2020 election results. Will hearing Trump on tape strengthen the case against him?

Mountains of evidence and rockslides of proof have shown Trump to be unfit to hold the highest office in the land. If this was any other citizen, they would have already been in prison. What level of guilt must Mr. Trump have for this assault on American democracy to stop?

Ten days ago, Special Counsel Jack Smith wanted to fast track the theory that Trump had presidential immunity. The U.S. Supreme Court did not hear the case. Some are calling that a win for Trump. However, J. Michael Luttig, Retired U.S. Appeals Court Judge believes that it was not a defeat or a victory.

The primaries in Iowa and New Hampshire will be coming up soon. Trump is leading by double digits, so it is my thinking that he probably won’t be around to debate.

The bigger issue for him is his legal woes. Some polling suggests that he is not worried and that he is cool, calm and collected. It begs the question why does he feel that way?

I believe strongly that his arrogance is rooted in the belief that the U. S. Supreme Court will ultimately rule in his favor. He thinks their decision will vindicate him and thus make him president. He appointed 3 justices during his first term in office and he probably thinks they will side with him. The sad and unnerving thought about that notion is that he just may be right.

For those of us who still believe in right and wrong that will become a living nightmare. Four more years of him will destroy the America that we know, and we will have no standing in the world. It will mean that rules and regulations have no consequences.

Let us hope mightily that does not happen. SCOTUS, America is watching you. Laws still matter.