Scientists Plan To Build On Mars By Using Potatoes, Astronaut Tears

By Dean Murray Scientists plan to build on Mars by using potatoes and the tears of astronauts. A team from the University of Manchester in the UK has created a new material, dubbed StarCrete, made from extra-terrestrial dust, potato starch, and a pinch of salt they believe could be used to build homes on Mars. The team says the mix […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!