Scientists Identify The ‘superspreaders’ Of The Animal Kingdom

By Stephen Beech Wild monkeys that live in large groups alongside human settlements are the disease “superspreaders” of the animal kingdom, according to a new study. Researchers have mapped how infectious diseases spread among wildlife populations in areas where humans and wildlife live in close proximity. They found that monkeys with the most human interactions are responsible for the largest […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!