The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Scientists Find Evidence For Lakes Under Martian Ice Cap

By zenger.news | on October 05, 2022

By Mark Waghorn A new study suggests the presence of liquid water and recent geothermal activity under the southern polar cap of Mars – an environment favorable to life. Scientists have found evidence of a vast lake beneath the frozen and flat ground, identified from data gathered by an orbiting spacecraft. An instrument onboard NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) can […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!