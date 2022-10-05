Scientists Find Evidence For Lakes Under Martian Ice Cap

By Mark Waghorn A new study suggests the presence of liquid water and recent geothermal activity under the southern polar cap of Mars – an environment favorable to life. Scientists have found evidence of a vast lake beneath the frozen and flat ground, identified from data gathered by an orbiting spacecraft. An instrument onboard NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) can […]
