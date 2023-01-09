Sam Bankman-Fried Fights To Keep Control Of $450M In Robinhood Shares As Creditors Circle

By Murtuza Merchant FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is seen on January 3, 2023, in New York City. Bankman-Fried has been charged with eight criminal counts of fraud, conspiracy, and money-laundering offenses which includes making illegal political contributions. SBF is currently trying to recuperate his stake in Robinhood to pay his legal fees. GOTHAM/BENZINGA FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is facing legal […]