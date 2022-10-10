The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Salvaging What Is Left, Communities Come Together In The Wake Of Hurricane Ian

By zenger.news | on October 10, 2022

By Allison Finch Hurricane Ian, the deadliest tropical system to make landfall in Florida in more than 87 years, left a trail of destruction behind in southwest Florida when it made landfall over a week ago. Now communities are coming together to salvage what is left of the storm-ravaged homes, as many still remain without power or clean water. The […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!