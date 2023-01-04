The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Sacha Baron Cohen Uses ‘Borat’ To Respond To Ye’s Comments About Jewish People

By zenger.news | on January 04, 2023

By JNS Reporter Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat during Sacha Baron Cohen Sighting In New York City – October 31, 2006 at Times Square in New York City, Cohen is noted for his outspoken condemnations of antisemitism and has used the internet to spread it. JAMES DEVANEY/JNS   The Kennedy Center last week shared a memorable comedy routine from Sacha […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!